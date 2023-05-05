Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 104.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,132 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the third quarter worth about $296,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 47.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 14,173 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 41.3% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 12.4% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,664 shares of the bank’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

Insider Activity

First Financial Bankshares Price Performance

In other First Financial Bankshares news, CFO Michelle S. Hickox purchased 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.45 per share, with a total value of $50,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,015. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other First Financial Bankshares news, CFO Michelle S. Hickox bought 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.45 per share, with a total value of $50,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,015. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robert Clark Nickles, Jr. bought 9,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.75 per share, for a total transaction of $299,531.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,383,708.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 31,346 shares of company stock valued at $1,036,837. 4.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FFIN stock opened at $27.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.65. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.75 and a 1 year high of $47.26.

First Financial Bankshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

