Parallel Advisors LLC Has $54,000 Stock Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WRK. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of WestRock by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 50,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of WestRock by 173.6% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 149,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after buying an additional 94,849 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Price Performance

WestRock stock opened at $28.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. WestRock has a 12 month low of $26.84 and a 12 month high of $54.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.96 and its 200-day moving average is $33.49.

WestRock Announces Dividend

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. WestRock’s payout ratio is 35.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup upgraded WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WestRock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on WestRock from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WestRock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.57.

About WestRock

(Get Rating)

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

Featured Articles

