Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Holdings Increased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PKG shares. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.29.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $133.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.21. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $110.56 and a fifty-two week high of $165.47.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.07). Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 47.98%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Featured Stories

