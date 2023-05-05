Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $557,000 Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 89.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,642 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on General Electric from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.20.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $99.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.86. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $102.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.28. The company has a market cap of $108.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.27.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.17%.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In other General Electric news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

