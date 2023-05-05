Neumann Capital Management LLC Sells 300 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Neumann Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.1% of Neumann Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 26,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 6,136 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 14,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

Insider Activity

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.5 %

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

JNJ opened at $162.13 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $150.11 and a 1-year high of $183.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $421.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.98.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.58%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.