Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBSS. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 301.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 244.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1,661.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of JBSS opened at $113.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.52. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a one year low of $67.02 and a one year high of $119.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.32.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Increases Dividend

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $274.33 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous None dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Jasper Brian Sanfilippo, Jr. sold 6,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $582,706.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,708. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other John B. Sanfilippo & Son news, COO Jasper Brian Sanfilippo, Jr. sold 6,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $582,706.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,652,708. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen Taaffe sold 1,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $184,479.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,120.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Profile

(Get Rating)

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.