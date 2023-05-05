JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.5% of Ledyard National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $12,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on JPM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a $156.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $134.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $393.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $144.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.52%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

