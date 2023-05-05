JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Aspen Investment Management Inc

Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.5% of Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 119.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $134.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $144.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.52%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

