JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Unison Asset Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Unison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 4.5% of Unison Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Unison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $134.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $144.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.20. The company has a market cap of $393.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

