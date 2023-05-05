Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Makes New $445,000 Investment in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 119.1% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $134.12 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $144.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $393.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.52%.

Several research firms have weighed in on JPM. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Odeon Capital Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a $156.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

