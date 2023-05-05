FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Buys 377 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Burney Co. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 149.5% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 58,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,871,000 after purchasing an additional 35,174 shares in the last quarter. Unison Asset Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Unison Asset Management LLC now owns 40,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $445,000. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 40,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 25,458 shares in the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of JPM stock opened at $134.12 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $144.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $393.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 29.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.