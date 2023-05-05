Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESLT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Elbit Systems by 182.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elbit Systems in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Elbit Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Elbit Systems in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Elbit Systems by 45.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

Elbit Systems Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Elbit Systems stock opened at $191.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $175.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.31. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 12-month low of $162.01 and a 12-month high of $244.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 0.58.

Elbit Systems Announces Dividend

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.18). Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ESLT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Elbit Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elbit Systems Ltd. operates as an international high technology company. It engages in a wide range of defense, homeland security and commercial programs. The firm operates in the areas of aerospace, land and naval systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR), unmanned aircraft systems, advanced electro-optics, electro-optic space systems, EW suites, signal intelligence systems, data links and communications systems, radios, cyber-based systems and munitions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.