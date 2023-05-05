Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBRA. Barclays PLC grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 780,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,235,000 after acquiring an additional 19,742 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $1,066,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1,220.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 194,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 180,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $938,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.18.

Sabra Health Care REIT Trading Down 2.1 %

About Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $11.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

