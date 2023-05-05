C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth $30,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $102.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.87. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.79. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.60 and a 52-week high of $121.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 50.56% and a net margin of 3.50%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total value of $354,109.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,690,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $774,369.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,836,691.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total value of $354,109.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,690,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHRW. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $106.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.64.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.