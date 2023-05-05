Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 8,588 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,588 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 0.6% of Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $30,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.5 %

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $162.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $421.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.99. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.11 and a fifty-two week high of $183.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.98.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.