Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 1,250 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in CONMED were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNMD. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in CONMED by 1.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 505,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,550,000 after buying an additional 4,953 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in CONMED by 8.1% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in CONMED by 24.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in CONMED by 15.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of CONMED by 3.8% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on CONMED from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CONMED from $118.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CONMED from $96.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on CONMED from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

CONMED Stock Down 2.8 %

CNMD stock opened at $122.97 on Friday. CONMED Co. has a twelve month low of $71.09 and a twelve month high of $138.59. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -37.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. CONMED had a positive return on equity of 11.39% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $295.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

CONMED Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. CONMED’s payout ratio is -24.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CONMED

In other CONMED news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 30,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.93, for a total transaction of $2,727,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,386.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CONMED news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 30,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.93, for a total transaction of $2,727,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,386.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Johonna Marie Pelletier sold 24,017 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.38, for a total value of $3,035,268.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,317 shares in the company, valued at $166,442.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,531 shares of company stock valued at $7,595,744. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CONMED Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific geographical segments. Its products are used by surgeons and physicians in a variety of medical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, thoracic surgery, and gastroenterology.

Featured Articles

