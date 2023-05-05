Brinker Capital Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 4.6% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,472,995 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $237,867,000 after acquiring an additional 420,001 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.0% during the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,264,757 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $142,752,000 after acquiring an additional 69,850 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 6.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,641,142 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $130,499,000 after acquiring an additional 376,130 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 16.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,807,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $114,124,000 after acquiring an additional 830,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,445,032 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $106,995,000 after acquiring an additional 73,048 shares in the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $26.82 on Friday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.81 and a twelve month high of $29.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. On average, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

URBN has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 9,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.96, for a total transaction of $244,608.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 9,073 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.96, for a total value of $244,608.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Frank Conforti sold 42,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $1,145,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,408.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,189 shares of company stock worth $1,813,413. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

Featured Stories

