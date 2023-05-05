Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $747,000 Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $668,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CF Industries by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,971,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,954,000 after purchasing an additional 894,857 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $540,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $524,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in CF Industries by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries Stock Down 5.1 %

NYSE:CF opened at $70.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.95 and a 12-month high of $119.60.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.22. CF Industries had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.21 earnings per share. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on CF shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on CF Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price target on CF Industries from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on CF Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on CF Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.15.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

