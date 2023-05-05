Brinker Capital Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,082 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.0% in the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,539 shares of company stock worth $10,214,031 in the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOOGL opened at $104.69 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $122.43. The company has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.86.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.06.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

