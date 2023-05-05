Bogart Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,136 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 14,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $162.13 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $150.11 and a one year high of $183.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.58%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Featured Articles

