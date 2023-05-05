Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Raised by Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 3,275.0% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,539 shares of company stock valued at $10,214,031. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.06.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $104.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.28 and a 200-day moving average of $96.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $122.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

