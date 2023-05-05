Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,383,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 226,215 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.8% of Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $122,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3,275.0% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,539 shares of company stock valued at $10,214,031 over the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $104.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.86. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $122.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.06.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

