Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 188.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 178 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 191 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $304.11 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.05 and a twelve month high of $368.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $325.20 and a 200 day moving average of $263.40. The stock has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. Align Technology had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $901.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.27 million. On average, research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. OTR Global upgraded Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Align Technology from $230.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Align Technology from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Align Technology

In other Align Technology news, CFO John Morici acquired 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $341.84 per share, with a total value of $200,660.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,204 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,455.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Align Technology news, CFO John Morici acquired 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $341.84 per share, with a total value of $200,660.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,204 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,455.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 2,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $341.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,912.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,344,405.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Align Technology

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.