839 Shares in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,936,996,000. Edmp Inc. acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,580,000. Newport Trust Co acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $661,865,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $507,648,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 825.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 758,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,715,000 after purchasing an additional 676,769 shares in the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

NYSE:ELV opened at $456.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $468.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $490.49. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $440.02 and a 1 year high of $549.52. The company has a market capitalization of $108.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ELV. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $523.00 to $572.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $572.19.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Featured Articles

