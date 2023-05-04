Waverton Investment Management Ltd Grows Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,044,876 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,778 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.2% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $87,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dohj LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $2,120,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 313,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,468,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $207,350,000 after buying an additional 17,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,185,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $472,980,000 after purchasing an additional 32,781 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $103.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.79, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $146.57.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,991,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,613 shares of company stock worth $7,590,810 in the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on AMZN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.12.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Stories

