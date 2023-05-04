U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 415 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 155.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,528 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 14,924 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 6.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 2,181.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 193,906 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $14,093,000 after acquiring an additional 185,407 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 7.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,852 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 350.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 631 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PDC Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ PDCE opened at $60.50 on Thursday. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.72 and a 52-week high of $89.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.51.

PDC Energy Cuts Dividend

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy producer reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.17. PDC Energy had a net margin of 46.24% and a return on equity of 42.84%. The business had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on PDCE. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PDC Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $434,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233,167 shares in the company, valued at $14,456,354. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other PDC Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $434,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233,167 shares in the company, valued at $14,456,354. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total transaction of $127,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 546,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,861,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $1,502,990. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

