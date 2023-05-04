U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 354 Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,076,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,678,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723,075 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,016,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 660.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,374,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,800 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 14.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,369,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,123,000 after purchasing an additional 953,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 95.7% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,642,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,165,000 after purchasing an additional 803,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $75.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $90.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.52 and a 200-day moving average of $78.73.

Sysco Increases Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $18.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 140.94%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 72.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.27.

Sysco Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.