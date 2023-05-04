Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. decreased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 446,397 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 6,614 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.5% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $37,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spinnaker Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 63,241 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,312,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 241,329 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,272,000 after acquiring an additional 29,175 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 241,064 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,249,000 after acquiring an additional 106,395 shares in the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 42,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 78,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $103.65 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 246.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $146.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $2,367,107.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at $194,780,769.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $707,574.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,298 shares in the company, valued at $53,551,880.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at $194,780,769.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,613 shares of company stock worth $7,590,810 over the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Wedbush boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.12.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

