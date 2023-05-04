Short Interest in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Rises By 6.1%

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,780,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the March 31st total of 9,220,000 shares. Currently, 7.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Comerica

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,568,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 67,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after acquiring an additional 15,361 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,928,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,118,000 after acquiring an additional 15,653 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 21,129 shares during the period. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comerica Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $35.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.44. Comerica has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $87.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.13. Comerica had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 30.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comerica will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 29.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMA has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Comerica from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Odeon Capital Group cut Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Comerica from $78.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.15.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

See Also

