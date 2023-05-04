SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Holdings in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,471 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TOWN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TowneBank by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,371,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,777,000 after purchasing an additional 87,521 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TowneBank by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,713,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,298,000 after purchasing an additional 84,413 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in TowneBank by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,232,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,720,000 after purchasing an additional 104,180 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in TowneBank by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,709,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,809,000 after purchasing an additional 333,828 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in TowneBank by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 739,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,131,000 after purchasing an additional 28,800 shares during the period. 52.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on TOWN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of TowneBank from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of TowneBank from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of TowneBank from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday.

TowneBank Price Performance

NASDAQ TOWN opened at $22.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.58. TowneBank has a 52-week low of $21.74 and a 52-week high of $33.42. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.95.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $224.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.79 million. TowneBank had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 10.21%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TowneBank Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.95%.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

See Also

