Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Director L. Jack Lord Acquires 5,000 Shares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) Director L. Jack Lord acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.04 per share, with a total value of $310,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,075. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PB opened at $59.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.73 and a 200 day moving average of $70.09. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $58.21 and a one year high of $78.76.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $365.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prosperity Bancshares

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 38.13%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 325.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,390,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,204 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 13.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,714,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $539,069,000 after purchasing an additional 890,236 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,078,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 9.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,337,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,903,000 after purchasing an additional 480,756 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,121,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,199,000 after purchasing an additional 401,821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $69.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.55.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

