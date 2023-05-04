ProShare Advisors LLC Takes $259,000 Position in Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $570,000. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,259,000. Birchview Capital LP grew its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,028,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on VTYX. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

Ventyx Biosciences Trading Up 3.5 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ VTYX opened at $39.05 on Thursday. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.07 and a 12 month high of $47.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.05 and a beta of -0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.26.

In other Ventyx Biosciences news, insider William J. Sandborn sold 10,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $398,798.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,457.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Somu Subramaniam sold 793 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total transaction of $30,831.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,877,045 shares in the company, valued at $384,019,509.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William J. Sandborn sold 10,790 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $398,798.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,457.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 404,275 shares of company stock worth $13,746,811. Company insiders own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

Further Reading

