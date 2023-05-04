ProShare Advisors LLC Makes New $261,000 Investment in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLS. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Flowserve in the first quarter worth about $163,840,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Flowserve by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,920,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,564,000 after buying an additional 1,864,418 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Flowserve by 532.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 770,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,731,000 after buying an additional 649,035 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flowserve by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,060,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,079,000 after buying an additional 396,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,537,000. 99.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowserve Trading Down 0.2 %

FLS opened at $35.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Flowserve Co. has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $38.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.07.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. Flowserve had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $980.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Flowserve from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Flowserve from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flowserve in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Flowserve from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flowserve currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.78.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division segments. The Flowserve Pumps Division provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts, and related services.

