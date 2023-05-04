Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) Major Shareholder Sells $293,092.77 in Stock

Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Rating) major shareholder Master Fund Lp Repertoire sold 13,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $293,092.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,169,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,355,436.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Master Fund Lp Repertoire also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Portman Ridge Finance alerts:

On Wednesday, February 8th, Master Fund Lp Repertoire sold 10,144 shares of Portman Ridge Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $229,761.60.

On Monday, February 6th, Master Fund Lp Repertoire sold 100 shares of Portman Ridge Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $2,270.00.

Portman Ridge Finance Price Performance

PTMN opened at $19.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.73. Portman Ridge Finance Co. has a 12-month low of $19.26 and a 12-month high of $24.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $186.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 0.82.

Portman Ridge Finance Increases Dividend

Portman Ridge Finance ( NASDAQ:PTMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). Portman Ridge Finance had a positive return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 30.16%. The firm had revenue of $18.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Portman Ridge Finance Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Portman Ridge Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.93%. Portman Ridge Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -124.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Portman Ridge Finance from $23.50 to $21.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Portman Ridge Finance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Repertoire Partners LP raised its position in Portman Ridge Finance by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Repertoire Partners LP now owns 1,139,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,922,000 after purchasing an additional 55,537 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC raised its position in Portman Ridge Finance by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 276,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Portman Ridge Finance by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 30,008 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Portman Ridge Finance by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Portman Ridge Finance by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 35,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 10,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.46% of the company’s stock.

About Portman Ridge Finance

(Get Rating)

Portman Ridge Finance is an investment company. They invest in senior secured term loans and mezzanine debt primarily in privately held middle market companies, asset management companies, and debt and subordinated securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Portman Ridge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portman Ridge Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.