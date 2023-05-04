Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) Major Shareholder Sells $229,761.60 in Stock

Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Rating) major shareholder Master Fund Lp Repertoire sold 10,144 shares of Portman Ridge Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $229,761.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,162,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,332,754.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Master Fund Lp Repertoire also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 6th, Master Fund Lp Repertoire sold 100 shares of Portman Ridge Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $2,270.00.

Portman Ridge Finance Stock Down 2.2 %

PTMN stock opened at $19.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.73. The stock has a market cap of $186.55 million, a P/E ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 0.82. Portman Ridge Finance Co. has a twelve month low of $19.26 and a twelve month high of $24.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Portman Ridge Finance Increases Dividend

Portman Ridge Finance ( NASDAQ:PTMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $18.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.88 million. Portman Ridge Finance had a negative net margin of 30.16% and a positive return on equity of 11.29%. Research analysts expect that Portman Ridge Finance Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.93%. This is a boost from Portman Ridge Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. Portman Ridge Finance’s payout ratio is presently -124.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Portman Ridge Finance from $23.50 to $21.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Portman Ridge Finance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTMN. Repertoire Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Repertoire Partners LP now owns 1,139,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,922,000 after acquiring an additional 55,537 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Portman Ridge Finance by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after buying an additional 30,008 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Portman Ridge Finance by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 33,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 10,931 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Portman Ridge Finance by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 35,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 10,104 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Portman Ridge Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. 28.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Portman Ridge Finance

Portman Ridge Finance is an investment company. They invest in senior secured term loans and mezzanine debt primarily in privately held middle market companies, asset management companies, and debt and subordinated securities.

