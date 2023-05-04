Orrin H. Ingram II Acquires 6,770 Shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Stock

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) Director Orrin H. Ingram II acquired 6,770 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.79 per share, with a total value of $201,678.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 76,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,057.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

FB Financial Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:FBK opened at $26.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.51. FB Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $26.65 and a twelve month high of $45.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.02.

Get FB Financial alerts:

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $183.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.72 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 10.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that FB Financial Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

FB Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FB Financial

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 0.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 1.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 33,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on FBK shares. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $35.00 to $34.50 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FB Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.31.

About FB Financial

(Get Rating)

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.