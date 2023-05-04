Nexus Investment Management ULC Purchases New Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 16,715 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 245,133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $50,929,000 after acquiring an additional 6,208 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $322,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.96.

Visa Price Performance

Visa stock opened at $225.98 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $235.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $224.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $425.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 24.06%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,203,038.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 249,392 shares of company stock worth $57,133,972. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.