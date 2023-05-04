ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,190 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 126,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,200,000 after buying an additional 18,534 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1,031.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 45,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after buying an additional 41,480 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 55,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after buying an additional 4,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 129.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $69,490.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,954.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $73.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.67. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.00 and a 1-year high of $95.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.92.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Argus lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Corporate. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

Featured Articles

