M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,018 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MHO. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in M/I Homes during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in M/I Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in M/I Homes by 148.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in M/I Homes by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in M/I Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MHO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of M/I Homes from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling at M/I Homes

M/I Homes Stock Up 0.2 %

In other M/I Homes news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 12,203 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total transaction of $820,529.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,886 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,649,094.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 2,220 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $137,551.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,492 shares in the company, valued at $5,173,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,799 shares of company stock worth $4,862,011. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MHO opened at $67.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 0.93. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.33 and a 1-year high of $68.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.07.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. M/I Homes had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 25.76%. Sell-side analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

M/I Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment includes Northern and Southern Homebuilding which designs, markets, constructs, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

Featured Articles

