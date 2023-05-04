Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,520,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the March 31st total of 3,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 682,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $157.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.96 and its 200-day moving average is $171.90. Jack Henry & Associates has a one year low of $139.28 and a one year high of $212.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $508.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.76 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

In other news, Director Laura G. Kelly bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $145.29 per share, with a total value of $145,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,826.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Jack Henry & Associates

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 73.7% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 420.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JKHY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $168.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $184.00 target price (down from $193.00) on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.40.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Featured Articles

