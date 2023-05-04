HighMark Wealth Management LLC Has $1.90 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 666.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 19,623 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.4% of HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,879,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 552,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,991,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,613 shares of company stock valued at $7,590,810. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $103.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $146.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.79, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.12.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

