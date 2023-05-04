Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,646 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,262,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,548,566,000 after buying an additional 4,029,860 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14,778.9% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,594,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 2,577,300 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,117.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,346,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,397 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 20.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,362,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,328,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,183,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,250 shares during the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $513,024.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,161 shares in the company, valued at $705,340.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $513,024.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 747,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,291,569. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on HPE shares. Barclays lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.85.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $13.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.43. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $17.25. The company has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.23.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.85%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.