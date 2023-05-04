F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CMO Sells $219,483.00 in Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 1,650 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total value of $219,483.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,740.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Thursday, February 2nd, Mika Yamamoto sold 1,612 shares of F5 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.49, for a total value of $244,201.88.

F5 Trading Down 0.5 %

FFIV stock opened at $131.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09. F5, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.05 and a 1-year high of $178.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The network technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $703.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.18 million. F5 had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FFIV. Barclays cut F5 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on F5 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on F5 from $182.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Cowen dropped their target price on F5 from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on F5 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.13.

Institutional Trading of F5

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in F5 by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,135 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of F5 by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of F5 by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,125 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of F5 by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 6,203 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of F5 by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 442 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F5 Company Profile

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

