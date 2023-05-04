Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Short Interest Update

Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 316,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cowen increased their price target on Daseke from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Daseke

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Daseke by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Daseke by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Daseke by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Daseke by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Daseke by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. 41.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daseke Stock Performance

NASDAQ DSKE opened at $8.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.79 million, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.82. Daseke has a 12 month low of $4.69 and a 12 month high of $9.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. Daseke had a return on equity of 38.92% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $408.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Daseke will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

