Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) CRO Leah F. Belsky Sells 23,333 Shares

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) CRO Leah F. Belsky sold 23,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $280,929.32. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 1,216,872 shares in the company, valued at $14,651,138.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Coursera Stock Down 1.2 %

COUR stock opened at $11.15 on Thursday. Coursera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $18.79. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.57.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Coursera had a negative return on equity of 22.99% and a negative net margin of 30.76%. The firm had revenue of $142.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, March 10th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Coursera from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial lowered Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.50 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Coursera from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Coursera by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Coursera by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Coursera by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 36,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Coursera by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Coursera by 187.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. 62.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

