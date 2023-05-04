CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) EVP Peter K. Shagory Sells 2,442 Shares

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) EVP Peter K. Shagory sold 2,442 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $312,576.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,208. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

CONMED Price Performance

Shares of CNMD opened at $126.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.93, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.37. CONMED Co. has a 1-year low of $71.09 and a 1-year high of $140.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Get CONMED alerts:

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $295.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.66 million. CONMED had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 11.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CONMED Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CONMED

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. CONMED’s payout ratio is -24.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in CONMED by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in CONMED by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in CONMED by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in CONMED by 24.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in CONMED by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CNMD shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of CONMED from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CONMED from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CONMED from $118.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CONMED from $96.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

About CONMED

(Get Rating)

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific geographical segments. Its products are used by surgeons and physicians in a variety of medical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, thoracic surgery, and gastroenterology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.