Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH) Short Interest Up 6.0% in April

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the March 31st total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPUH. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Compute Health Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,419,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Compute Health Acquisition by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,424,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,063,000 after acquiring an additional 483,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Compute Health Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,961,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Compute Health Acquisition by 121,884.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 253,520 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Compute Health Acquisition by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,335,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

CPUH opened at $10.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.17. Compute Health Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $10.47.

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Compute Health Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

