Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,160,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the March 31st total of 2,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao Stock Performance
Shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao stock opened at $2.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $757.15 million, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.61. Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $4.64.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently weighed in on CBD. Bank of America lowered shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.80 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao
Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates through the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.
