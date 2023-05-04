Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,160,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the March 31st total of 2,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao Stock Performance

Shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao stock opened at $2.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $757.15 million, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.61. Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $4.64.

Get Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CBD. Bank of America lowered shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.80 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao

About Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. raised its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 9,361.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 2,290,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,678 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,414,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 526,393 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,153,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 80,763 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,143,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 23,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 2,166.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,032,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after buying an additional 987,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates through the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.