Bank of Montreal Can Sells 6,313 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 63.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,313 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FWRD. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Forward Air by 192.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Forward Air in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Forward Air in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Forward Air by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Forward Air by 153.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forward Air Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $98.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.80. Forward Air Co. has a 12 month low of $84.04 and a 12 month high of $117.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.13.

Forward Air Dividend Announcement

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Forward Air had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The firm had revenue of $427.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.45%.

Insider Activity at Forward Air

In related news, Director Laurie Anne Tucker acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $101.97 per share, with a total value of $407,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,235.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Forward Air from $138.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Forward Air from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Forward Air in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.75.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

