Bank of Montreal Can Sells 4,249 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,249 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $11.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.35 and a beta of 1.31. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.35 and a 200 day moving average of $12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SBRA shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.10.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

